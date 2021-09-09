Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $656.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several research firms have commented on ZG. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

