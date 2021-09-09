Zacks Investment Research Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Shares of HAIN opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

