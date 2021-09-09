Zacks Investment Research Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
Shares of HAIN opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.
