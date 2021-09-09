Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

