Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,432. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

