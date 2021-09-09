Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $315.41. 7,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,611. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

