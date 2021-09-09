Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 906 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 184,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. The firm has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

