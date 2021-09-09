Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $187.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.91 million to $195.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $663.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.94 million to $671.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.02 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $931.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,977. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.27 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

