Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.84.

ZS traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $280.22. 2,931,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average is $208.61. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

