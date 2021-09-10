-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ProPetro posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 5,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,568. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

