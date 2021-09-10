-$0.04 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tellurian posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

TELL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 226,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,826,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

