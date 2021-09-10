-$0.05 EPS Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

LPCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPCN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 485,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,160. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.