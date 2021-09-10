$0.07 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

