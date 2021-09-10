$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.00. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.95.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.