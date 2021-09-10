-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.18. Redfin posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -193.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

