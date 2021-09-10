$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.