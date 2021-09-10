$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NTST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,567.00. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

