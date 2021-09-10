$0.27 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Amundi bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281,729 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,397. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

