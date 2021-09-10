$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

ASB stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

