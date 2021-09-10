$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,849. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.