$0.75 EPS Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Mattel reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after acquiring an additional 516,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after acquiring an additional 480,572 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mattel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mattel by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

