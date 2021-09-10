0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $798,952.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00161577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043866 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.