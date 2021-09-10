$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Illumina reported sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.06.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.21. 444,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,144. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.95. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

