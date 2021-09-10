$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.04. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

