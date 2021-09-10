-$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($5.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. 25,310,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,808,227. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

