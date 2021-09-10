$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.81. 28,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,351. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.50.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

