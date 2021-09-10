$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

TMHC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 940,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

