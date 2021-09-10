$102.64 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $102.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.06 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $82.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $398.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHUY. Stephens lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

