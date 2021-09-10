1,109 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $296.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.49. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

