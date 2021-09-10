1,213 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.