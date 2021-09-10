1,273 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.