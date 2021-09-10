139,500 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,016. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

