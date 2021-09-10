1,478 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.53. 148,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,392. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

