1,532 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $248.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.43.

