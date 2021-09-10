15,444 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.68 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

