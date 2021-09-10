1,710 Shares in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSB opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.