$186.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post sales of $186.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.60 million and the lowest is $183.48 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $771.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,497 shares of company stock valued at $53,987,212 over the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $2,743,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $328.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.83 and its 200 day moving average is $235.68. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.55.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

