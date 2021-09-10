1inch Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00006412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $521.77 million and $313.66 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1inch has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00168188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00042452 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

