1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $18.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $18.71 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

