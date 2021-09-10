$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,429. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

