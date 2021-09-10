$20.08 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $20.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.39 billion and the lowest is $19.58 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $81.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.55 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

