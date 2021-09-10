$221.51 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $221.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $225.85 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $125.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $861.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $189.36. 3,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,572. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.22.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

