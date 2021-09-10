$266.14 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post $266.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.70 million. Unity Software reported sales of $200.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

NYSE U traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $135.10. 3,667,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.33. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

In other news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Unity Software by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Unity Software by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Unity Software by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.