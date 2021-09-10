3,429 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $806,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,089,569 shares of company stock worth $453,446,004. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.12. The company had a trading volume of 171,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

