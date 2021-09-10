$360.08 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report sales of $360.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. Exelixis reported sales of $231.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 1,744,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

