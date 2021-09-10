360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.77. 7,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,399,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 772,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,641.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 236,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

