$417.47 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report sales of $417.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $467.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $290.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

