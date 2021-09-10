4,485 Shares in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Value Line by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 5.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Value Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. Value Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $39.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.