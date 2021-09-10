$451.90 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post $451.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.80 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $200.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.72. The company had a trading volume of 213,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $112.71 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

