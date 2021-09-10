4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $34.13

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $32.56. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 62 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $907.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.