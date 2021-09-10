69,227 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $39,852,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,258. International Paper has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

